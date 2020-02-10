It’s been a couple of weeks since the shocking news of Kobe Bryant’s death came, and since then Bryant’s happy company Granity Studios has skyrocketed. Three children’s books published by his company now occupy the top three spots on the New York Times bestseller list. Epoca: The Tree Of Ecrof will be number one, while Legacy And The Queen and The Wizenard: Training Camp will follow.

In an interview with The Associated Press in 2018, Bryant said that his mission for his children’s books was to “connect education and inspiration and build the concepts of what children go through when they exercise.” Every book that will take the top three places on the list was written between the ages of 10 and 14. According to the point of sale, his book The Mamba Mentality: How I Play also took first place in Amazon’s nonfiction sales charts. His book was published the same year when the 2018 NBA star won an Oscar for his animated short film Dear Basketball, based on a poem that Bryant wrote to announce his retirement from professional basketball. In his acceptance speech, Bryant said he was happy that he could also add value outside of the court.

“… I mean, as a basketball player, we should shut up and dribble, but I’m glad we did a little bit more,” he said.

Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, along with seven other passengers, were killed in a helicopter crash in January. The crash took place in Calabasas, California in foggy weather conditions. Everyone on board the private helicopter was on its way to basketball training when the plane made an unexpected dive and claimed the lives of everyone on board. A guard at the Sheriff’s Department in Los Angeles said the crash had sparked a small bush fire around the helicopter. Emergency services personnel had to wait until the bushfire was extinguished before they could reach it.

Bryant was known to be on the helicopter several times, even when he played for the Lakers. By plane he drove from New Port Beach to the STAPLES Center in downtown Los Angeles.

During the Oscars 2020 there was an “In Memoriam” segment dedicated to the Lakers player that brought tears to the eyes of many. Grammy-winning singer Billie Eilish played the Beatles classic “Yesterday” not only in honor of Bryant, but also several others in the industry who passed away.