In 2018, Kobe Bryant won the Oscar for Best Animated Short for his short film Dear Basketball. During the ceremony on Sunday evening, the award was given to former NFL recipient Matthew A. Cherry for his short hair love, and Cherry used his time on the podium to honor Bryant’s own victory.

“This award is dedicated to Kobe Bryant. May we all have a second act that is as great as his,” said Cherry during his acceptance speech.

Cherry played at the University of Akron before spending approximately three seasons in the NFL on the rosters and practice teams of various teams. He retired from sports in 2007 and later moved to Los Angeles to pursue his Hollywood dreams. Cherry is the second former athlete to win an Oscar after Bryant.

“It’s very affirming in many ways,” Cherry told The Undefeated of the award. “You hear these talks of ‘stick with sports’, you tell people what you want to do and they kind of push it aside. I feel an immense sense of responsibility to continue his legacy, especially in the film because I know He had tremendous potential in this area – he won an Oscar for his retirement video. Imagine what he can do with the full resources of a studio behind him. I just hope we get the chance to honor him. “

Bryant won his Oscar for Dear Basketball with Glen Keane, who animated and directed the almost five and a half minute short film. Famous composer John Williams created the music for the project, based on Bryant’s November 2015 article for The Players’ Tribune, in which he announced his retirement.

“It is a message for all of us: Whatever your dream, passion and perseverance make the impossible possible,” said Keane during the couple’s acceptance speech.

In response, Bryant joked, “I don’t know if it’s possible. As a basketball player, we should shut up and dribble, but I’m glad we did a little bit more.”

The former NBA star ended his speech with a message to his wife and daughters. “To my wife Vanessa, our daughters Natalia, Gianna and Bianka,” he said. “You are my inspiration. Thank you very much.”

Bryant died on January 26 in a helicopter crash in California that killed eight more, including his daughter Gianna.

On February 24, Bryant and Gianna will be honored with a public memorial at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, where Bryant played much of his 20-year career with the Lakers. The date is important to the family as it combines Bryant’s shirt number, 24, Gianna’s shirt number, 2 and 20, the number of years Bryant has spent as a Los Angeles Laker.

Photo credit: Getty / Angela Weiss