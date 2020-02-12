Now that there is an official date for the Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant public memorial at Staples Center, fans of the late NBA superstar are wondering if they can show their respect in person on February 24. The memorial will house family, friends, NBA officials and players, season ticket holders and local politicians – however, the remaining seats will be reserved and given to members of the public based on availability, the TMZ reports.

Law enforcement officials informed the outlet that people who cannot enter the 20,000-strong Staples Center will not be able to get near the venue because it is impossible for everyone to be able to attend the event.

Similar to the Michael Jackson and Nipsey Hussle memorials, the streets around the Staples Center are closed for security and traffic reasons. The monument is reportedly not being broadcast on screens outside of Staples or L.A. Live.

Details are still being considered by Kobe and Gianna’s family, such as who will speak when and how some people reportedly want to say a few words.

There is no official word yet on how many tickets will be available to the public or how fans can get tickets.

Kobe’s wife and Gianna’s mother, Vanessa Bryant, shared a graphic of an invitation to “Celebrate Life” on Instagram last week. The only official details are that it will take place on February 24th at 10 a.m. at the Staples Center – a date that is important to both Kobe and Gianna, as Kobe is number 24 and Gianna number in the last part of his career 2 had in their elite youth basketball team.

41-year-old Kobe and 13-year-old Gianna were buried near a home in Orange County for private family burials last week, according to death certificates. Bryant’s death certificate states that his disposition took place on February 7th at the Pacific View Memorial Park in Corona del Mar. It was originally planned for the Westwood Village Memorial Park, but has been changed.

Vanessa wrote on Instagram on Monday about the loss she and her three other daughters, Natalia, Bianka and Capri, suffered in a helicopter crash in January following the death of Kobe, Gianna, and seven others.

“I refused to put my feelings into words. My brain refused to accept that both Kobe and Gigi were gone,” she wrote. “I cannot process both at the same time.”

“Why should I be able to wake up another day when my baby doesn’t have this opportunity ?! I’m so crazy, ”she continued partially. “She had so much to live. Then I realize that I have to be strong and have to be there for my three daughters. Crazy, I’m not with Kobe and Gigi, but thankful that I’m here with Natalia, Bianka and Capri. “