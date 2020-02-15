New details have been released regarding the public memorial service, which will take place in honor of the late Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant. According to the official NBA website, the Los Angeles Lakers not only released information on how to get tickets for the February 24 celebration, but also revealed how the event’s proceeds will honor the NBA legend and his daughter.

From February 14 (and until February 17) fans could register for the opportunity to buy tickets for the Celebration of Life event for Kobe and Gianna, which will take place at the Lakers’ home, the Staples Center. If selected, fans will be able to purchase non-transferable tickets starting February 19, and will cost between $ 24.02 and $ 224.

The proceeds of the tickets have been announced that they will go to the Mamba & Mamabacita Sports Foundation, an organization that promotes Kobe and Gianna’s legacy through charitable sports activities. Vanessa Bryant recently announced that this foundation, previously the Mamba Sports Foundation, will be renamed “Mambacita” to honor Gianna.

“Since there is no No. 24 without No. 2, we have updated the Mamba Sports Foundation to become the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation. Our mission remains the same – and stronger than ever – to provide young people with sport through opportunities . ” Vanessa detailed on Instagram. “Thank you all for your support and your kind contributions so far as we continue the legacy of Kobe and Gigi. We hope to empower young athletes in a world where they have all left us to help shape.”

In addition to learning about Kobe and Gianna’s legacy, Vanessa also visited Instagram to share her feelings about her tragic death that occurred on January 26 following a helicopter crash.

“I refused to put my feelings into words. My brain refuses to accept that both Kobe and Gigi are gone. I can’t process both at the same time,” Vanessa wrote on Instagram and wrote a video with her two men and Daughter. “It’s like trying to process that Kobe is gone, but my body refuses to accept that my Gigi will never come back to me. It feels wrong. Why should I be able to work on someone else Wake up day when my little girl is unable to have this opportunity ?! I’m so crazy. She had so much life to live. “

“Then I realize that I have to be strong and have to be here for my three daughters. Crazy, I’m not with Kobe and Gigi, but I’m thankful that I’m here with Natalia, Bianka and Capri,” she continued. “I know what I think is normal. It is part of the grieving process. I just wanted to tell if someone out there has experienced such a loss. God, I wish they were here and this nightmare was over. Pray for all victims of this terrible tragedy. Please keep praying for everyone. “