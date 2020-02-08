In the days after his tragic death, honors poured in for Kobe Bryant. The family, friends and fans of the NBA legend around the world used social media to describe the impact Bryant had on their lives. According to the Los Angeles Times, Chris Sacca, one of the athlete’s friends, honored Bryant by telling the time when the former Laker left a sweet impression on his family.

“Somehow, yesterday was bad and today feels worse,” Sacca told the LA Times in an email on January 28th about Bryant’s death. He told not only about Bryant’s death, but also about Sacca, a billionaire investor and friend and mentor of the late icon.

“I told Kobe that our children’s fish died and we will have a funeral / celebration of life,” Sacca wrote. “I told him we would stream it on Periscope and he asked me when.”

Bryant promised to watch the live stream, and as Sacca walked on, he actually got involved.

“Sure,” Sacca wrote, “when the time came, Kobe logged on and watched our fish funeral live and sent his sympathy to his children.” As a father, he knew how important it was to them and that it was important to them. “

As he further described, the talks between Sacca and Bryant always started by discussing their families. They usually spoke in the evening after their children went to bed.

“The priority for him,” Sacca wrote, “was always to be home in time to be with them.”

Just as Sacca noted, Bryant was definitely a family man. After his death, many of his closest friends and family members described their honors. On January 26, Alex Rodrguez paid a moving tribute to Bryant on Instagram, emphasizing the athlete’s focus on family time.

“I last saw him a few months ago,” wrote Rodriguez, writing a slideshow of photos of Bryant, including one of him and his family. “I will remember what he told me, how much he loved Vanessa and his girls, and that he continued to say no to 99 percent of the offers instead of spending as much time with his family as possible.”

“I will remember his size. I will remember his leadership. I will remember his friendship. I will remember that he made me a better person,” he continued.