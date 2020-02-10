After the death of Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and seven others in a helicopter crash two weeks ago, fans around the world have responded by paying tribute to the late NBA icon, however possible. Murals have been a popular choice among street performers, but there is one that has caused some criticism lately. A gas station in Indianapolis showed an attempt to honor Bryant, but his mural was repainted for a setback.

According to Black Indy Live, the mural was placed on a wall at Marathon Gas on the corner of 38th Street and Highschool Road in Indianapolis. The artist’s identity is unknown, but some have questioned their age on social media. This led to several comments on Bryant’s properties and the quality of the display.

Since then, the mural has been covered with purple paint. There is a faint outline where the mural was, and a faint yellow jersey that can still be seen.

“This Kobe mural in Indianapolis … I really hope a child didn’t because … gosh … you all went in,” a user wrote on Twitter after seeing the mural. The reactions to this mural by Bryant ranged from disappointment to anger, especially among users on Facebook.

“Smh awful – face is awful, armpit jungle is awful and Jersey wide AF smh,” commented another person after seeing the depiction of the late NBA icon. Some commentators were amazed at the amount of armpit hair present and wondered why this artistic decision was made.

Not all of the answers to this mural were negative. There was one person on Facebook who defended the artist from all setbacks. The mural may not have been a perfect representation of Bryant, but this person appreciated the attempt to pay homage.

“I think it’s dope … it’s a tribute to a great basketball icon, that’s the impression of this person!” the user commented on Saturday. “The person is probably not a professional, so calm down! I’ve seen Hall of Fame busts that don’t look like the athlete … I’ve heard people play or sing, other people’s music and it doesn’t sound or look like it from the original! Stop ‘Gayle King’n’ this guy! #atleastitaintLBJ “

The mural in Indianapolis was undoubtedly fissile, but is no longer available to residents for daily inspection. This is a welcome sight for those who didn’t like Bryant’s portrayal. Though others appreciate the attempt to honor the late NBA icon.

(Photo credit: Darrian Traynor / Getty Images)