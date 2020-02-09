Kobe Bryant supported the Los Angeles Lakers until the end. As previously reported by The Athletic’s Shams Charania and confirmed by a new report from the New York Times, Bryant spoke to his former team about a speakerphone the night before his death. It would be the last time he spoke to LeBron James or any of the other Lakers.

In the breakdown of Bryant’s recent hours in the New York Times, they confirm that Bryant called James to congratulate the 35-year-old for being on the all-time NBA goal scorers list. James and the team were in Philadelphia at the time and were playing the 76s. Bryant was at home in California.

The retired NBA star had already congratulated James on Twitter for a tweet that read, “Push the game forward @KingJames. I respect my brother very much.”

However, he apparently wanted to speak directly to the fourfold MVP and called him. During this conversation, James turned on the speakerphone and his teammates took part.

James himself referred to the call when he first broke his silence about Bryant’s death. James noticed that he had spoken to the future NBA Hall of Famer on Sunday morning, which probably meant that the call came shortly after midnight.

“I’m not ready, but I’m going now,” wrote James. “Man, I’m sitting here trying to write something for this post, but every time I try I start crying again, I’m just thinking about you, niece Gigi and the friendship / bond / fraternity that we have I literally didn’t hear your voice until Sunday morning before I left Philly to go back to LA. I didn’t think a bit after a million years that this would be the last conversation we would have. WTF !! I am heartbroken and devastated my brother !! “

He added: “Man, I love you, big brother. My heart goes out to Vanessa and the children. I promise you that I will continue your old man! You mean so much to all of us here, especially #LakerNation, and it lies my responsibility to put this shit on my back and keep going! please give me the strength from heaven and take care of me! i have us here! there is so much more i want to say but i can not because I can’t get through it until we see my brother again !! “

Photo credit: Andrew D. Bernstein / NBAE via Getty Images