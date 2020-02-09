The Academy of Arts and Sciences for Feature Films honored Kobe Bryant on Sunday evening with an emotional tribute to the 2020 Academy Awards. When prominent A-listeners came to the Dolby Theater for the biggest award ceremony of the year, Bryant, the Together with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others died exactly two weeks in a helicopter, an emotional moment shown on the screen before.

Oscar winner Kobe Bryant remembered the #Oscars. pic.twitter.com/tGnKpnSecU

– Dan Linden (@DanLinden) February 10, 2020

Steven Spielberg introduced In Memoriam, with which Billie Eilish performed “The Beatles” Yesterday “. Bryant was holding his Oscar in the background when he was the first to be shown.

“Life is too short to be stuck and discouraged. You have to keep moving. You have to keep going,” he said in his picture. The moment hit quite a few on social media.

Before the ceremony on Sunday, the academy issued a statement on the deadline confirming that it intended to pay homage to the late Lakers player, although it was not discussed in detail whether that tribute was part of the annual In Memoriam feature film or a tribute would be outside of that.

“We can confirm that Kobe Bryant is recognized on the television show,” said the academy.

During the acceptance speech for the Best Animated Short Oscar won by Hair Love, Matthew A. Cherry nodded to the former star of the Los Angeles Lakers.

After Bryant’s death, the academy, along with a minute’s silence for the victims of the crash at the annual Oscar nominee lunch, paid tribute to the late legend on Instagram.

“You doubted that a child could make it in the NBA and he proved the opposite to you. You doubted that he could win a championship and he proved the opposite to you. You doubted that he could make films and won an Oscar, “wrote the academy. “Like all great artists, Kobe Bryant has proven the opposite to the doubters. Rest in peace.”

In addition to an NBA career spanning two decades playing number 8 and 24 for the Los Angeles Lakers, Bryant also had an emerging career in the film world. The five-time NBA champion won the Oscar for Best Animated Short at the 2018 Oscars for his short film Dear Basketball, which focused on a letter he wrote in The Players’ Tribune in November 2015, in which he resigned from basketball announced. The victory cemented Bryant’s position as a professional athlete who won an Oscar.

“To my wife Vanessa and our daughters Natalia, Gianna and Bianka, I love you with all my heart,” said Bryant partially during his acceptance speech. “You are my inspiration.”

41-year-old Bryant, 13-year-old daughter Gianna, and seven others went to the Mamba Sports Academy for a basketball game on Sunday, January 26, when they encountered thick fog and encountered a hill in Calabasas, California Blackboard.

The other victims of the crash are Bryant and his daughter, baseball coach John Altobelli from Orange Coast College, his wife Keri Altobelli and daughter Alyssa, Sarah Chester and daughter Payton, basketball coach Christina Mauser and pilot Ara Zobayan.