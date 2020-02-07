WARNING GRAPHIC DETAILS

Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven others were killed after their helicopter crashed and was “destroyed by impact forces and fire,” according to the National Transportation Safety Board’s preliminary report.

The details were released on February 7th about the fatal accident that killed the legend of the Lakers and the others, as well as new photos that show the last photo of the helicopter before it crashed into the thick fog entry.

“On January 26, 2020, at 9:45 a.m. Pacific Standard Time (PST), a Sikorsky SK76B N72EX helicopter collided with the hilly terrain near the Californian city of Calabasas,” said the RadarOnline.com report.

“The pilot and eight passengers were fatally injured and the helicopter was destroyed by impact forces and fire.”

According to the Aircraft Accident Investigative Update, “The entire fuselage / cabin and both engines were exposed to a fire after the collision.”

The NTSB report on Kobe’s tragic accident with the group traveling to his daughter’s basketball game provides new insight into the deadly final minutes of the accident.

“The wreck was in a mountain bike park in the foothills of the Santa Monica Mountains. The impact site was at an approximate incline of 340. The impact crater was 24 by 15 feet in diameter and 2 feet deep, ”said the scene report in Calabasas.

“All the essential components of the helicopter were in the wreck area. Examination of the main and tail rotor assemblies revealed damage consistent with the driven rotation at the time of the impact. The initial impact point consisted of heavily fragmented cabin and cockpit waste. The vertical pylon and horizontal stabilizer were approximately 40 feet below the impact crater, ”the detailed report said.

Scroll through the gallery to see the new photos revealed in the preliminary NTSB report of the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna. John, Keri and Alyssa Altobelli. Sarah and Payton Chester. Christina Mauser and Ara Zobaya,