After the tragic crash of the helicopter, in which Kobe Bryant, his daughter and seven other people were killed, concerns about aviation safety are still on the rise. Experts have reviewed all evidence of the plane’s fall and many fear future accidents. The National Transportation Safety Board is still investigating.

The NTSB has produced a relatively clear report of the flight that crashed in Calabasas, California on Sunday, January 26. The Sikorsky S76-B helicopter apparently crashed against a mountain slope due to the foggy conditions and poor visibility. There was no engine failure, according to a Los Angeles Times report.

The Times published an editorial this week on how the investigation affected aviation security, particularly in Southern California. It is appropriate that the NTSB, FAA and other regulators “step back and address helicopter safety in general”.

Aviation was found to affect Bryant’s flight in the past month. When the helicopter reached Burbank, it circled over the Los Angeles Zoo for eleven minutes, waiting for the air traffic controllers to make everything clear. Private jets and other helicopters are also reported to have passed through the area.

The foggy conditions also took a lot of blame. The poor visibility kept other flights on the ground that day and forced pilot Ara Zobayan to maintain a low altitude under the thick clouds. On the last leg of the trip, he was between the clouds and the ground, following the 101 freeway as a visual guide for his route. The mountainous terrain is said to be disoriented from the air.

Shortly before the crash, Zobayan told the air traffic controller that he was flying over the clouds to get a better view. It would have taken more than 4,000 meters to get it going, but before the crash it was only 2,300 meters high. After a sharp left turn, the helicopter was able to descend quickly and accelerate to 184 miles an hour before hitting the mountainside.

The company that owned the helicopter was only approved for flights with Visual Flight Rules and Special Visual Flight Rules, not for flights with instrument navigation. The Times editorial published the case that some equipment for Bryant’s flight could have made a big difference, such as a terrain awareness system. This gives pilots a visual and audible alarm when flying too close to obstacles, and has also been cited as a missing part in other recent helicopter crashes.

The crash investigation is still ongoing and an official cause has not been officially identified. A FAA spokesman told The Times that it “has worked with the aerospace industry to improve security through new technologies.”