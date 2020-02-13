Kobe, Gianna Bryant laid to rest Reuters Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna were buried at a private funeral service in Southern California last week, several outlets reported late Tuesday.

Referring to Kobe Bryant’s death certificate, the Los Angeles Fox subsidiary, KTTV, reported that the remains of the former Lakers star and his daughter were taken to Pacific View Memorial Park and the Corona del Mar Mortuary. Kobe and Gianna were buried there in a private ceremony last Friday.

According to KTTV, Kobe’s death certificate cited the cause of death as “blunt trauma” in a “commercial helicopter crash”. It was also said that his death was “quick”.

Corona del Mar is a community in Newport Beach where the Bryant family lives.

Kobe, 41, and Gianna, 13, were among nine people killed when the helicopter they were in crashed on January 26th on a hill in Calabasas, California, northwest of Los Angeles. John Altobelli, baseball coach of Orange Coast College (56); his wife Keri; and her daughter Alyssa, 14, who played on the same basketball team as Gianna Bryant, were also killed. Christina Mauser, a 38-year-old who was the best assistant coach of the Mamba girls basketball team, was killed in the accident as well as Sarah Chester (45); her daughter Payton Chester (13); and pilot Ara Zobayan (50).

A public memorial service for the Bryants will take place on February 24th at the Staples Center from 10 a.m.

While the date – 2/24 – is conveniently between two Lakers home games, it could have been chosen symbolically. Gianna – one of Kobe and Vanessa’s four daughters – wore number 2 on her basketball jersey, while Kobe was number 24 during part of his 20-year tenure with the Lakers, and his retired jerseys – he also wore number 2. 8 – Hang out at the Staples Center.

The Los Angeles Times reported that “despite the Staples Center’s capacity of approximately 20,000 people, access to the venue is likely to be severely restricted.”

