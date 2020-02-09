Spectators react after Kobe Bryant and the other victims of the helicopter crash in Calabasas, California paid tribute to a special moment for the 2020 Academy Awards. During the 92nd Academy Awards, Bryant was the first to be shown at the In Memoriam Honors. Meanwhile, Billie Eilish played “The Beatles’ Yesterday”.

After that, many viewers used social media to comment on the moment.

Thank you very much #AcademyAwards I don’t know if you’ve changed the rules since Kobe died this year. I heard that the memoriam was only for those who passed 2019. Thank you for recognizing him. #Oscars

– Speak through the media (@ t3medias) February 10, 2020

“When I remembered Kobe at the Academy Awards, it hit me like a ton of bricks and I still don’t feel real,” one user tweeted.

It still doesn’t feel real to see Kobe in memory of part of the Oscars.

– Luke (@ lnatali1995), February 10, 2020

It is so surreal to see @kobebryant in “in memoriam”. #sad #KobeBryant @TheAcademy #oscars

– Lauren (@catzandcookiez), February 10, 2020

I wasn’t ready to see Kobe Bryant in Memoriam

Lawd. #oscars I’m sure he’d be so proud and excited if @MatthewACherry won #KairBryant for #HairLove

– Jennifer E (@SimplyJE) February 10, 2020

The award ceremony on Sunday evening and the homage to Bryant took place exactly two weeks after the NBA legend. His 13-year-old daughter Gianna, two of her Mamba Sports Academy teammates – Alyssa Altobelli and Payton Chester – and five others were killed in a helicopter crash. The group, which included Chester’s mother and both Altobelli’s parents and basketball coach Christina Mauser, had traveled to a basketball game when the Sikorsky S-76 helicopter, piloted by Ara Zobayan, crashed into a slope. There were no survivors.

In the days since the tragedy, a number of events have paid tribute to the victims, including the NFL. During the Super Bowl, players from the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers lined up along the 24-yard line in homage to Bryant’s jersey number as the stadium entered in a moment of silence.

Later that night, a cross illuminated with yellow and purple lights, the colors of the Los Angeles Lakers, appeared on the pitch during Jennifer Lopez and Shakira’s half-time show.

Bryant entered the NBA as the 16th overall winner of the Charlotte Hornets and was immediately exchanged for the Vlade Diva Veterans Center for the Los Angeles Lakers. He played for the team for 20 years before retiring in 2016. He became known as one of the greatest NBA players and was named an NBA all-star 18 times when he was part of five championship teams

After retiring, Bryant continued to show his love of sport and took home the Oscar for Best Animated Short Film for his short film Dear Basketball in 2018.