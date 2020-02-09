Kobe Bryant’s last interview, a conversation with Los Angeles Times columnist Arash Markazi, highlighted Lakers’ life after the NBA, his love for his family, and how he wanted to give something back to the world of sports.

The October chat is far from Bryant’s death, but is still in a different shadow afterwards. This is not only of particular importance to Markazi, who spent two hours interviewing Bryant to make “one of the best decisions” he has ever made in his career.

From the beginning, the focus was on the Lakers. But to Bryant it seemed like the NBA was a big part of its existence. An example is a question of why he stopped visiting Lakers home games.

“I have 20 years of my career with my children Natalia and Gianna behind me without being able to have it all through (private life),” said Bryant of the LA Times Center, which means I miss the opportunity to spend another night with my children to spend and I know how fast it goes. Natalia is 16 and Gianna is 13. So this time came and went and I want to make sure the days I am away from them are days that I absolutely must. I’d rather just hang out with them. “

Gianna was clearly a driving force in his post-NBA life, particularly in her basketball career and growing support for girls and women. His daughter’s passions seemed to astonish him, according to the interview.

“What I love about Gigi is her curiosity for the game … Even in a very heated situation in a game that is very competitive and back and forth, she can disconnect and come around and ask specific questions, which is not the case in common, “Bryant told the outlet. “All of our girls can do that, but the part that I find most exciting is that it’s their curiosity and ability to think critically in tight situations (that’s) damn cool.”

Bryant also appreciates genetics for Gianna’s talent on the pitch. When he gave her that, she gave him back his commitment to “improving” female sport.

“Just trying to improve women’s game, not just basketball but also volleyball and other sports, is extremely important. Anything I can do to help will be done,” said Bryant. “If we do it right, we are more known for what we did afterwards than what we did during. I think you can have a lasting impact.”