RadarOnline.com has received copies of Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna BryantDeath certificates.

According to the documents, father and daughter died on a “mountain side” from the consequences of a “blunt trauma”.

As Radar previously reported, 41-year-old Kobe and 13-year-old Gianna were killed when the helicopter they were on their way to the Mamba Academy for the teenage basketball game crashed in heavy fog on January 26.

The pilot, Ara Zobayanand six other passengers John. Keri and Alyssa Altobelli; Sarah and Payton Chester; and Christina Mauser – were also among the accident victims.

Kobe’s wife, Vanessa Bryanthas to deal with the devastating loss of her husband and little girl.

“I wasn’t ready to put my feelings into words. My brain refuses to accept that both Kobe and Gigi are gone,” she recently wrote on social media.

“I can’t process both at the same time. It’s like trying to prevent Kobe from being gone, but my body refuses to accept my Gigi. It will never come back to me. It feels wrong. Why should I? be able to wake up another day when my baby doesn’t have this opportunity ?! “Vanessa asked.

