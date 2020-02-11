Kobe Bryant was the co-author of several books for young readers at his publishing and production company Granite Studios. At the time of his death, he was working on a new book with Brazilian writer Paulo Coelho, but the book will never see the light of day. The internationally best-known author of the novel The Alchemist said he deleted the draft hours after Bryant’s death.

“I deleted the draft because there was no point in publishing it without it,” Coelho told The Associated Press from his Geneva home on January 27. “It wouldn’t add anything that would be relevant to him or his family.”

“It doesn’t stop me from writing about things I learned from Kobe one day and how tall he was,” the author continued. “But the children’s book no longer made sense.”

Coelho said they started talking about the book in 2016, the year Bryant withdrew from the Los Angeles Lakers. He said they only started writing a few months ago.

The author also shared the news on Twitter, including a screenshot of a direct message that Bryant sent in August 2019 and asked him to collaborate.

“You were more than a great player, dear Kobe Bryant,” Coelho tweeted hours after Bryant’s death. “I learned a lot from interacting with you. If you delete the draft now, this book has lost its reason.”

Coelho didn’t say how much work was being done on the book before Bryant’s death, but many of his Twitter followers suggested that he should end it to honor Bryant anyway.

“Maybe it would be a way to honor him if you still wrote it,” tweeted one person. “But only if you have the heart will and will you do it.”

“Please don’t delete it, Mr. Coelho,” wrote another. “Mamba’s mentality would say that you have to hold out to be able to hold out. Fight the good fight.”

“How sad that you deleted the design!” another interfered. “The money that would have been earned could have been used well for children everywhere. There must be more great programs for children after school, and the biggest problem is financial. I bet Kobe would have agreed!” “

After Bryant’s death, his books were at the top of the New York Times bestseller list for middle-class readers. Epoca: The Tree of Ecrof was at the top, followed by Legacy and The Queen and The Wizenard: Training Camp, reports CBS News.

Byant’s book The Mamba Mentality: How I Play from 2018 was also at the top of Amazon’s non-fiction book list.

The Los Angeles Lakers star retired in 2016 after 20 seasons. He won five NBA championships and two gold medals at the Summer Olympics. His 13-year-old daughter Gianna was also in the helicopter at the time of the crash, along with seven other victims. They were on their way to the Mamba Sports Academy for a basketball tournament.

Photo credit: Getty Images