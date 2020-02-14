The NBA All-Star Celebrity Game took place on Friday evening and there was a special tribute to Kobe Bryant, who was killed in a helicopter crash on January 26th.

Before the All-Star Celebrity game, Kobe Bryant and David Stern were silent for 24.2 seconds. pic.twitter.com/MlgJkjD9Mr

– ESPN (@espn), February 15, 2020

There is no shortage of tributes planned for the fallen NBA icon, and the celebrity game wasn’t on the bench at the appropriate time. The coaches Stephen A. Smith and Michael Wilbon spoke before the game started and honored the late NBA commissioner David Stern and Bryant with a 24.2 second silence.

While they remained silent on the square, the fans present decided to honor Bryant in a different way. Those in the stands started a “Kobe” call after Wilbon and Smith stopped speaking, showing how much the Lakers legend meant to the NBA and fans.

A Kobe song before the start of the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game after a moment of silence of 24.2 seconds. pic.twitter.com/fHlugpuVix

– L.A. Times Sports (@latimessports), February 15, 2020

The NBA All-Star Game will be different this year due to Bryant’s death. Together with the dramatically changing evaluation format, there will be several awards over the weekend. The All-Star team led by LeBron James will wear No. 2 jersey in honor of Gianna, and the team led by Giannis Antetokounmpo will wear No. 24 in honor of Bryant.

“We have been very focused on making it more competitive, exciting and fun,” said Byron Spruell, president of the NBA for League Operations, according to ESPN. “And we have a great relationship with the union. For this year’s game we really focused on what new things we can do to make it a really competitive game that every quarter plays a role in this case. “

James was very close to Bryant because he was someone he looked up to. When the Lakers paid tribute to Bryant on January 31, James made an emotional speech.

“I consider this a celebration tonight,” said James. “This is a celebration of the 20 years of blood, sweat, tears, the collapsed body … the determination to be as tall as possible. Tonight we celebrate the child who came here at 18, went at 38 retired and was probably the best father we’ve seen in the past three years. Tonight is a celebration.

“Kobe is a brother to me,” James continued. “From when I was in high school watching him from afar until I got into this league at 18 and watched him up close, all the struggles we had during my career was one whatever we shared, the determination to just want to win, just want to be great. The fact that I’m here now means so much to me. I want to continue his legacy with my teammates, and not just for this Year, but as long as we can, play this basketball game that we love, because that’s what Kobe Bryant would want, so in Kobe Bryant’s words, “Mamba out.” But in our words, don’t forget, live on , Brothers. “