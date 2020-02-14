Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter were buried in a private ceremony at Pacific View Memorial Park in Corona Del Mar, California on February 7. This happened almost two weeks ago. The two died in a helicopter crash on January 26, along with seven other people outside the Los Angeles region. The details of the service have yet to be released, but the Daily Mail has received photos of Bryant and Gianna’s final resting place.

According to CNN, Pacific View Memorial Park is 10 minutes from the church that visits the Bryant family, Our Lady, Queen of Angels, in Newport Beach. The resting place is two miles from the Pacific.

According to the official website, the “gently rolling slopes of the lush, lush green palm and flower landscape at Pacific View Memorial Park are carefully maintained and provide a breathtaking final resting place for your loved ones, as well as a place of peaceful reflection and remembrance.”

On February 24, the city of Los Angeles will host a public memorial service for Bryant and Gianna at the Staples Center. The service is reported to be broadcast on multiple networks. The date is significant since 24 is the number Bryant wore during his tenure with the Lakers, and Gianna number 2, which indicates the second month of the year.

There have been a number of honors and memorials since the death of the nine victims. On January 31, the Los Angeles Lakers praised Bryant at the Staples Center before the game against the Los Angeles Clippers. LeBron James made an emotional speech to end the ceremony.

“Kobe is a brother to me,” said James. “From when I was in high school watching him from afar until I got into this league at 18 and watched him up close, all the struggles we had during my career was one whatever we shared, the determination to just want to win, just want to be great. The fact that I’m here now means so much to me. I want to continue his legacy with my teammates, and not just for this Year, but as long as we can, play this basketball game that we love, because that’s what Kobe Bryant would want, so in Kobe Bryant’s words, “Mamba out.” But in our words, don’t forget, live on , Brothers. “

Other victims of the crash included Gianna’s basketball teammates Alyssa Altobelli and Payton Chester, Altobelli’s parents, John and Keri Altobelli, Chester’s mother Sarah Chester, girl basketball coach Christina Mauser and pilot Ara Zobayan. The helicopter flew to a two-day basketball tournament at Bryant’s Mamba Academy.