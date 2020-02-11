Rest in peace. Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna Bryant, were buried in an intimate funeral, Us Weekly can confirm.

A private service was held in Corona Del Mar, California on Friday, February 7, in honor of the father-daughter couple. The ceremony will take place on Monday February 24th at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. where Kobe played with the Los Angeles Lakers during his 20-year athletic career.

“# 2, # 24, # 20 years as a Laker and the number of years that Kob and I have been together,” said Kobe’s wife. Vanessa Bryant, a flyer with details of a “celebration of life” after the death of her husband and second oldest daughter.

Kobe, Gianna, and seven others died in a tragic helicopter crash in Calabasas, California on January 26. The plane crashed against a slope and burst into flames. On January 31, we confirmed to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner that all victims of the accident had been identified.

The victims of the accident, John, Keri and Alyssa Altobelli, were remembered at a funeral before the private service of Kobe and Gianna. Mourners attended a two-hour service in honor of the Altobelli family at Angel Stadium, Anaheim, California, on Monday, February 10th.

Gianna was honored on February 5 with a special honor at Harbor Day School, where her team withdrew her jersey number.

“My Gianna. God, I miss you. I am so happy that I woke up for 13 years to see your beautiful face and amazing smile, ”37-year-old Vanessa wrote on Instagram on February 6th. Mom loves you to the moon and back. Infinity plus 1st # 2 #Mambacita #GigiBryant ❤️ ”

On January 29, Vanessa began reporting on Instagram about the loss of her husband, who was almost two decades old, and her teenage daughter, that she was “due to the sudden loss” in her family and others who had died from the tragedy , was completely devastated.

“There are currently not enough words to describe our pain. I console myself knowing that Kobe and Gigi both knew they were loved so much,” she wrote at the time. “We were so incredibly blessed to have them in ours To have life. I wish they were here with us forever. They were our wonderful blessings that were taken from us too early. I am not sure what our lives hold beyond today and it is impossible to make a living without introducing them. But we wake up every day and keep pushing because Kobe and our little girl Gigi shine on us to show us the way. Our love for them is infinite – that is, immeasurable. “

Vanessa also shared Natalia, 17, Bianka, 3 and Capri, 7 months, with Kobe.

