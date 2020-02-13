Just over two weeks after it was reported that Kobe Bryant, Gianna Bryant, and seven others were tragically killed in a helicopter crash, the NBA legend and his daughter were put to rest. According to the Los Angeles Times, Kobe and Gianna were buried in Corona del Mar’s Pacific View Memorial Park, which is close to their family home, church, and coast. They were reportedly put to rest on February 7 during a private family church service.

In addition to the Pacific View Memorial Park near Kobe and Gianna’s California home, there is also the Catholic Church, which the Bryant family visited frequently. The New York Times reported that Kobe even visited the church in Our Lady Queen of Angels just hours before his early death.

“Since the first day in 1958, when Pacific View opened its doors in Corona del Mar, our mission has been to remind visitors of the beauty of life,” says the Pacific View Memorial Park website. “This ideal is evident across our entire funeral home and cemetery grounds. Carefully designed buildings, open courtyards, careful landscaping and flowing fountains express the joie de vivre and provide a truly remarkable place to celebrate a loved one.”

Kobe and Gianna will also be honored at a public memorial service that will take place on February 24th at the Staples Center. Vanessa Bryant announced the memorial on her Instagram and wrote: “# 2, # 24, # 20 years as a Laker and the number of years that Kobe and I were together” regarding the date of the event.

In the days since Kobe and Gianna’s death, Vanessa has paid tribute to her loved ones on social media. Last, about two weeks after the tragedy, she went to Instagram to share some emotional words with her followers.

“I refused to put my feelings into words. My brain refuses to accept that both Kobe and Gigi are gone. I cannot process both at the same time,” she wrote, writing a video of Kobe and Gianna their mamba Sports Academy games. “It’s like trying to process that Kobe is gone, but my body refuses to accept that my Gigi will never come back to me. It feels wrong. Why should I be able to work on someone else Wake up day when my little girl is unable to have this opportunity ?! I’m so crazy. She had so much life to live. “

“Then I realize that I have to be strong and have to be here for my three daughters. Crazy, I’m not with Kobe and Gigi, but I’m thankful that I’m here with Natalia, Bianka and Capri,” Vanessa said. “I know what I think is normal. It is part of the grieving process. I just wanted to tell if someone out there has experienced such a loss. God, I wish they were here and this nightmare was over. Pray for all victims of this terrible tragedy. Please keep praying for everyone. “