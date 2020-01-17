Knockaert shoots Middlesbrough while Fulham climbs to third place in the championship table

advertisement

Fulham

1

–

0

Middlesbrough

Anthony Knockaert struck in the sixth minute to secure Fulham’s 1-0 home win against Middlesbrough and to bring Scott Parker to third place in the Sky Bet Championship.

The lent winger from Brighton claimed his fourth goal of the season when the Cottagers overcame the absence of 18 goalscorer Aleksandar Mitrovic to come within four points of the second-placed Leeds.

Mitrovic was excluded with an ankle injury picked up in Saturday’s victory in Hull and is expected to come out for three weeks.

Boro – who arrived as Craven Cottage as the divisional side of the division after their recent recovery of results – a third game in six days proved too much because they suffered a first defeat in six league games.

The Cottagers quickly demonstrated that they were able to overcome the loss of their head forward during a blister opening.

Knockaert immediately demonstrated his threat by cutting in from the right before shooting with a shot to the left.

And while former Fulham younger Djed Spence responded with a similar effort for the visitors, it turned out to be a rare early opening for Jonathan Woodgate.

Instead, Boro had to concentrate on maintaining a foothold after Knockaert gave the home team a six-minute lead.

The opening came after Tom Cairney changed his game to find Joe Bryan on the back left, who drilled a low cross in the visitor’s six-meter box where the French winger turned home from close by.

It was the perfect start for Parker’s side, who should have kept the game out of Boro’s reach in the first half hour.

Fulham’s approach to play was exciting when Knockaert set up Josh Onomah for a shot that was well saved by Aynsley Pears before Ivan Cavaleiro shot after he was clearly sent on goal by Bobby Decordova-Reid.

Onomah and Cairney wasted even more openings, while Parker had the right to be satisfied with the rendering on his part, the Fulham boss must have been concerned that they had not told the pressure.

And that feeling was only intensified when Boro back left Hayden Coulson’s cross was deflected against the crossbar after 31 minutes before Marcus Tavernier somehow sent a volley from close range on the resulting angle.

Boro continued to improve after the break and enjoyed more possession, but striker Rudy Gestede wasted a good opportunity to level up.

And it was Fulham who regained control in the final stages, although they couldn’t find the finish that would have made for a more comfortable end to the game.

