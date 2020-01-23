Knives Out will be released in February on digital, 4K UHD, Blu-ray and DVD

advertisement

The critically acclaimed whodunnite Knife out finally comes home. Dive with megastars like Daniel Craig (James Bond Franchise, Logan Lucky, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo), Chris Evans (The Avengers Franchise, Captain America, Gifted) and Golden Globe® winner Jamie Lee Curtis (1990, Best Actress Appearance) in a television series – musical or comedy, anything but love), Oscar® nomination Michael Shannon (2008, actor in a supporting role, Revolutionary Road) and much more! Knife out Available on February 7th at Digital and in the 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack (plus Blu-ray and Digital), in the Blu-ray Combo Pack (plus DVD and Digital), on DVD and on February 25th on On Demand from Lionsgate and MRC Movie.

Rian Johnson’s Oscar nomination for Best Original Screenplay and Golden Globe Nomination (Best Feature Film – Musical or Comedy, Best Actor in a Feature Film – Musical or Comedy (Ana de Armas), Best Actor in a Feature Film) Picture – Musical or comedy (Daniel Craig)) with an all-star ensemble reveals its secrets.

The circumstances in which crime novelist Harlan Thrombey was killed are puzzling, but the famous detective Benoit Blanc is certain of one thing: everyone in the wildly dysfunctional Thrombey family is a suspect. Now Blanc has to go through a web of lies and red herring to uncover the truth. Acclaimed screenwriter and director Rian Johnson has put together this exciting, curvy thriller with an all-star ensemble, including Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Michael Shannon, Don Johnson, Toni Collette, LaKeith Stanfield and Katherine Langford, Jaeden Martell, Christopher Plummer and more.

How do you wait patiently Knife out 2 take it home to become a reality Knife out and immerse yourself in the riddle with special features such as the audio commentary and the theater commentary by the filmmaker Rian Johnson, two never-before-seen deleted scenes, the eight-part documentary “Making a Murder” and “Rian Johnson: Planning the Perfect” Murder “featurette, a Q & A with the director and cast and much more, experience 4X full HD resolution with the 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack, which includes Dolby Vision, and bring entertainment to life with vivid picture quality compared to one Standard Image provides Dolby Vision with spectacular colors that have never been seen on a screen, highlights that are up to 40 times brighter, and blacks that are 10 times darker, and the 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack Dolby Atmos offers that transforms the viewer from an ordinary moment into an extraordinary experience with moving audio that flows all around him. Fans feel like in action, when the sounds of people, places, things and music come alive with breathtaking realism and move in space.

The Knife out 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack, Blu-ray Combo Pack, and DVD are available at suggested retail prices of $ 42.99, $ 39.99, and $ 29.95, respectively. You can preorder Knife out right now.

Knife out 4K UHD / Blu-ray / DVD / Digital special features

• Audio commentary from author-director Rian Johnson, cameraman Steve Yedlin and actor Noah Segan

Commentary in the theater by Rian Johnson

• Deleted scene: “Bicycle accident” (with optional audio commentary from Rian Johnson)

• Deleted scene: “Don’t rash” (with optional audio commentary from Rian Johnson)

• Eight-part documentary “Making a Murder”

• “Rian Johnson: Planning the Perfect Murder” Featurette

• Author-director and cast Q&A

• Marketing gallery

• Viral Ads “Meet the Thrombeys”

Topics: Knives off

Co-founder of Movieweb. Heavy metal horror head. Guitar in Ignite & Into Another. Freshly minted pinball type. I like to create.

