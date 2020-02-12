Albert Johnson and his wife completed the last run after selling their 10-year-old home in Arizona. They moved back to Minnesota, where they grew up to be with their children who still lived there. When they closed the front door and went to her car, Albert felt a sharp pain in his chest and fell to the floor.

He had a heart attack.

“When I fell, someone jumped out of a car and started CPR,” Johnson said in a letter to the Office of the Supreme Council of Knights of Columbus. “All I can remember and what my wife tells me is that this man had a rosary in his hand and kept repeating” Hail Mary, full of grace “until the paramedics arrived.”

This man was Kenneth Ford, a knight of Father John Arens Council 9678 in Sun Lakes, Arizona, who lived two blocks away. Ford himself converted to faith shortly after moving to Minnesota over 20 years ago. He joined the Columbus Knights shortly thereafter. Years later he moved to Arizona to take care of his mother.

Ford was stopped at a stop sign while he was on the run to pick up groceries before a council meeting. He was wearing a knight’s shirt and had a rosary in his pocket.

Ford saw Johnson collapse when he stopped. At first, he thought the older man had stumbled. But when he saw Johnson lose consciousness, Ford started CPR and asked Johnson’s wife to call 9-1-1. Ford had received his Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) certification years ago.

“I just got the rosary out of my pocket and when I did the compressions I said” Ave Maria “as my cadence to get into a rhythm,” said Ford.

He administered CPR for almost seven minutes until paramedics arrived. Since the paramedics were taking care of Johnson, Ford asked Johnson’s wife if her husband had a rosary. She said her husband hadn’t prayed to Ave Maria, or even none, for more than 50 years. Johnson was raised Catholic and even remembered the Knights of Columbus, who had disguised themselves on special occasions and held a pancake breakfast. But when Johnson met his Lutheran wife after returning from the Korean War, he decided to raise his family to Lutheran.

Ford decided to give Johnson his rosary and his priest’s name to call him from the St. Steven Catholic Church. Johnson did just that, talking to a priest and calling the rosary one of his “valuable possessions”.

“My doctors told me that I am alive today because of this man’s actions,” Johnson writes. “It touched my soul and I am eternally grateful to God for introducing me to a Columbus knight when I was fighting for my life.”

But Ford, humiliated by the experience, attributes hope to the Columbus Knights that Johnson knew more than 50 years ago in his time of need.

They later laid a foundation stone for him, when he came in contact he knew who the Knights of Columbus were by seeing my shirt. That meant something to him, “said Ford.” It shows that the work we are doing now may not be fruitful immediately, but it can grow and blossom on the street into something amazing. ”

