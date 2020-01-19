Knesset will vote on a panel next week to discuss Netanyahu's immunity requirement - Israel News

advertisement

The entire Knesset will meet next Tuesday to vote on the formation of a body that can vote against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s request for immunity in the three corruption cases against him.

Knesset spokesman Yuli Edelstein said on Sunday that he would call the entire Knesset after receiving 25 signatures from lawmakers asking him to do so.

Edelstein’s announcement repeated his opposition to the discussion of the immunity application prior to the March 2 election, saying that the debate would serve as propaganda for the election.

However, he said that he would not delay the process. “Although I disagree with the position of Knesset legal advisor, I believe it is important to accept it in order to maintain confidence in the Knesset chair,” he said.

In his announcement, Edelstein said the Knesset would not be convened until next week, as dozens of foreign leaders are visiting Israel for a Holocaust commemoration this week.

Edelstein has been under intense pressure from Netanyahu employees in recent days to postpone the setting up of a committee to decide on immunity applications. Likud sources said they believed that the spokesman would not disagree with the legal adviser’s opinion.

Knesset legal adviser Eyal Yinon issued a legal opinion last week that Edelstein could not object to the convening of the Knesset House Committee, which can discuss the immunity application.

In his opinion, restrictions on the activities of the Knesset committee during an election campaign were introduced to prevent parties from using committee meetings for election propaganda purposes. However, he wrote: “With regard to discussions about the implementation of statutory intra-parliamentary procedures, the Knesset spokesman’s judgment is significantly affected.”

Most lawmakers are expected to vote against granting immunity to Netanyahu, who has been charged with bribery, fraud and breach of trust.

