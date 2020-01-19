Klopp wants his team to keep the focus, despite a 16 point lead

advertisement

Jurgen Klopp insisted that he did not yet become a member of title-winning parties after Liverpool had taken another step towards the Premier League crown with a win over Manchester United in Anfield.

Goals from Virgil Van Dijk and Mohamed Salah gave the Reds a 2-0 win over their biggest rivals, bringing them 16 points at the top of the table, with a game in hand.

There were some nervous moments with the score only 1-0 in the final phase, but after Salah’s extra time of escape effort, the Cup started singing about winning the competition for the first time this season.

What it all means … # PL pic.twitter.com/GXAHG4hTVn

– Premier League (@premierleague) January 19, 2020

“They can sing what they want,” said manager Klopp. “I’m not here to dictate what they sing. If our fans were not in a good mood right now, it would be very strange.

“But we are here to work. It’s that simple. It is a very positive atmosphere, but I have to stay focused.

“We play against Wolves on Thursday. I’m only interested in that game and nothing else.

“Of course they can dream and sing what they want and, as long as they do their work at the time we play, it’s great. But we will not be part of that party yet. “It was a good day for the fans of Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool (John Walton / PA)

Liverpool dominated the game after Van Dijk presented the hosts in the 14th minute, but they had rejected two goals and dismissed many other chances to make the win more comfortable.

United, with no talismanic striker Marcus Rashford, finished strong but Anthony Martial blew over when well placed and the Merseysiders detained.

Klopp said: “It was a really good game, one of the best derbies we’ve played so far.

“In most periods of the game we were very dominant, we played excellent. Virgil Van Dijk climbs the highest and Liverpool leads the way (Martin Rickett / PA)

“We were flexible and created opportunities. We only scored from a set piece (during those periods) but of course had other chances and the start of the second half was absolutely brutal. We had at least three or four chances and didn’t score.

“Then it was how often it was, the opponent had the chance to come back and score, but we defended with passion and a big heart, supported by the atmosphere.”

British boss Ole Gunnar Solksjaer, who revealed that he will probably be without Rashford for at least six weeks, could not blame the application of his players, but admitted that the quality was lacking.

The Norwegian said: “The players have given absolutely everything they have. Involvement is not a problem at all.

“The last half hour I felt that we could get something out of the game when we weathered the storm of the first 10 minutes of the second half. We created a number of opportunities, put them under pressure, really fed them back, made them look tired. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer revealed at Anfield that there would be no quick return for Marcus Rashford, photo (Martin Rickett / PA)

“But we didn’t have that quality in that last pass or intersection and if you don’t have that, you won’t get anything from places like this.”

The loss of Rashford, who has joined Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay on the injury list, could force Solskjaer to look for short-term replacements in the transfer window.

He said: “If you miss Scott, Paul, Marcus, every club and team will notice. So that could mean that we look at short-term deals to take us to the summer. Maybe not. “

Solskjaer was not prepared to discuss United’s apparent interest in Sporting Lisbon midfielder Bruno Fernandes, after reports that the negotiations had become a snake.

De Noor added: “Today is not about the transfer window. It can’t be about that, because we just played a game against the best team in the country at the moment. If there are no questions about the game, we can continue. “

