Klopp praises ‘excellent’ Liverpool skipper Henderson after victory at Wolves

advertisement

Boss Jurgen Klopp greeted captain fantastic Jordan Henderson after helping Liverpool get closer to the Premier League title.

The skipper scored the opener before drafting the winner of Roberto Firmino in Thursday’s 2-1 win at Wolves.

It moved the Reds 16 points from Manchester City and extended their undefeated league run to 40 games. They have not lost in the top flight for 12 months.

advertisement

And after the victory over Molineux, Klopp praised Henderson’s impact.

SKIPPER 🙌

A brilliant representation of your @carlsberg Man of the Match, @JHenderson 👏 pic.twitter.com/pTMtsi4q98

– Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 23, 2020

He said: “His goal was incredible and that is just another side of his excellent shape right now. He was again playing an incredible game.

“He really shouted at everyone, kept them sharp, but it’s not about the shouting, it’s about what you say.

“He only asks for things that he expects from himself. We could not be in the situation without these kinds of characters. “

Liverpool will be 19 points away from Manchester City if they win their game at West Ham next week.

They could lose six of their last 15 games and still be crowned champions, but Klopp said that thinking of defeat makes him sick.

He told BT Sport: “I understand 100% what you’re talking about, but it’s over when it’s over, not before, so why should we really think about it?”

“Only the question … the message” you can lose six games “, I could vomit if I hear that honestly.

“So let’s continue. It’s hard enough: Sunday Shrewsbury, Wednesday West Ham, Saturday Southampton. That’s tough. So we have to find solutions for all the different games.”

THIS RED !! 🤩🔴 pic.twitter.com/rCbi5aRk9a

– Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 23, 2020

Liverpool lost Sadio Mane to a hamstring injury in the first half and rode their luck after Raul Jimenez made it 1-1 after the break.

Alisson saved well from Jimenez and Adama Traore when Wolves pushed the leaders closer.

Boss Nuno Espirito Santo said: “It was a good performance and a very good game. We were organized, we created many situations and we went on.

“The result is a result of all these things. Defensively, we were organized and played well.

“It says a lot about what we are trying to do for the future. We are heading in the right direction.”

advertisement