Jurgen Klopp believes that Liverpool has more enemies than other clubs, but does not think their Premier League dominance has increased that number this season.

Number one arch rivals Manchester United, the only party to get points from the runaway leaders so far, arrives in Anfield on Sunday to repeat the October performance when they led Klopp to the final five minutes of a 1-1 draw in Old Trafford.

Nearby neighbors Everton are the other obvious enemy, while Klopp admits that Manchester City, which they ran close to the title last season, has now come in third. But he believes there are other, more surprising. Jurgen Klopp believes that Manchester City has become one of Liverpool’s footballing enemies (Peter Byrne / PA)

“Liverpool is clearly the natural enemy of some clubs; we have more natural enemies than other clubs, probably because of our history and how successful the club was, “he said.

“If we play United, this is the most important game of the year. If we play Everton, this is the most important game of the year.

“City is increasingly becoming this kind of ‘football enemy’.

“But last year, the second to last match day, we played Newcastle. I have no idea if there were any problems between Liverpool and Newcastle in the past, but it felt like they not only wanted to win the game, but also prevent us from becoming champions. The Liverpool match in Newcastle at the end of last season was an intense affair (Owen Humphreys / PA)

“The game was so intense that it was incredible. Newcastle actually didn’t play for anything, so that’s special. You sometimes feel that when we go somewhere. I don’t think we’ve got new enemies, but we have enough to be honest! “

Given their recent form, in which only one league match was lost in the last 623 days, Liverpool’s record against United is poor.

Their home win last season is their only win in the last 11 league games at home and away (five draws and five losses).

Klopp puts that partly down to their own performance in these high-profile games and partly to the approach of their opponents.

“We have to learn how to handle these types of games in the right way. We have not done too badly in the past, but we can still improve, “he added. (Martin Rickett / PA)

“The game at United is a good example; we were not at our best in a game where we should be because of the quality of the opponent.

“We were not bad that day, but we were not at our best, and we have to make it more likely that we are at our best.

“The games were not games you would imagine for United against Liverpool. In the past there were good times for Manchester United and good times for Liverpool, there was usually one clear favorite, but both teams tried to win.

“In recent years, especially the away games were strange from that point of view.

“It’s strange when you play against a high-quality team – which is United still – and they play the way they play. That makes life really difficult.

“We had the same thing with Tottenham, after 70 minutes we had about 70 percent possession. That is not normal, how can you expect such a thing? “

