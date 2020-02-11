BERLIN (AP) – Jürgen Klinsmann surprised everyone on Tuesday when he stepped down as coach from Hertha Berlin after only nine Bundesliga games.

The former coach of Germany and the United States said in a statement on Facebook that he “cannot exploit my potential as a coach and therefore cannot live up to my responsibilities” without the trust of the club’s members.

“That is why, after a lot of deliberation, I decided to leave my position as Hertha coach and to return to my original long-term role as a member of the supervisory board,” Klinsmann wrote.

A lot was expected of Klinsmann when he was appointed coach at the end of November, supported by extensive staff in the back room. He was to keep the promise of Lars Windhorst, who had invested $ 250 million, and lead Hertha on the way to European qualification positions. But the team is still fighting relegation.

Hertha finished 15th in the 18-man Bundesliga after four games lost, which led to Ante Covic’s dismissal, and under Klinsmann she only managed three wins in nine league games.

The team is six points ahead of 14th place after a 1-3 home loss to Mainz on Saturday, four days after leaving the German Cup in extra time against Schalke.

Klinsmann called Hertha a “sleeping giant”. He was asked about the players’ signings when Hertha made his first jump into the transfer market after Windhorst’s investment. Hertha signed Matheus Cunha from Leipzig, Krzysztof Piatek from Milan, Santiago Ascacibar from Stuttgart and Lucas Tousart from Lyon, as the transfer expenditures reached an estimated 76 million euros in January.

“We are surprised by this development this morning,” said Hertha CEO Michael Preetz in a statement. “Especially after the trusting cooperation in personnel decisions in the winter handover period, there were no signs of this. We will inform you about further developments in due course. “

The club said assistant coach Alexander Nouri would lead the team for the time being.

Klinsmann had a long relationship with Hertha through his father Siegfried, who came from Eberswalde near Berlin and was a fan, and his son Jonathan, who served as substitute goalkeeper for Hertha from 2017 to last year when he moved to the Swiss club St. Gallen , Siegfried died in 2005.

As a player, Klinsmann had a brilliant career as a productive striker for clubs in Germany, Italy, France and England. He won the World Cup and European Championship. His coaching career started with Germany in 2004 and he had mixed chances as Bayern coach before taking over the USA, which led him to the Gold Cup title in 2013.

