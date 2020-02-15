SAILING ENERGY

Kiwis Peter Burling and Blair Tuke win their sixth 49er world championship title with a brilliant finish in Geelong.

It may not have been as dramatic as the last one, but it was no less significant when Peter Burling and Blair Tuke won their sixth 49er world title in Geelong on Saturday.

The couple started the day in second place, just one point behind the Austrian crew of Benjamin Bildstein and David Hussl, and canceled their class by winning the two remaining gold fleet races and then dropping into the doubles with an 18 point lead -points, top- 10 medal race.

That meant they could afford to make things a little more conservative than the Auckland medal race two months ago when they were in a dogfight with the German combination of Erik Heil and Thomas Ploessel. In windy conditions, they still crossed fourth place, scoring 20 points ahead of Spaniards Diego Botin and Iago Lopez Marra.

“It was a pretty tricky week and the conditions in the medal race were pretty good again, but Blair and I sailed pretty well this morning, so it was nice to have a little buffer in there so we could just enjoy the race.” Burling said.

Tuke added, “We’re thrilled. It’s only been a few months since Auckland, but doing it in the Olympic year is a lot of momentum, so we’re thrilled.”

Logan Dunning Beck and Oscar Gunn rounded off a good week for the New Zealand 49er squad by finishing sixth and fifth in Auckland. Isaac McHardie and William McKenzie also finished in the top 20.

Micah Wilkinson and Erica Dawson achieved a breakthrough in Nacra 17 with seventh place and now hope that this is enough to convince the Olympic voters to give them a ticket to Tokyo. The two have been sailing together for a little over nine months and were in Auckland in December 19th.

They did it on a consistently solid score as more imaginative teams stumbled across Geelong all week under variable conditions.

“We are super excited,” said Dawson. “When we went to the regatta we had no idea where we would end up and it is probably better than we hoped for so we are really happy.

“It’s part of our Olympic tests, so it was definitely an important one and we’re just glad we did our best and left everything out.”

Gemma Jones and Josh Porebski were the next best of the kiwis in 13th place, Liv Mackay and Jason Saunders in 15th place.

A few other kiwis will be chasing medals across town tomorrow at the Laser World Championships, with Sam Meech eighth and Tom Saunders tenth.

German Philipp Buhl and Frenchman Jean-Baptiste Bernaz were still outstanding, but with three gold fleet races that still have to be sailed, everything can still be played.

Burling and Tuke can take their foot off the gas at least for a moment and think about another extraordinary week in which they won seven of the 13 races and confirmed their position in the Pantheon of sailing in the Olympic class.

“We have put a lot of work into this Olympic campaign in recent years, so it is definitely nice to see that everything comes together,” said Burling. “It’s a pretty important event. It’s one that everyone tries to perform on, so we’re very happy with our progress. It’s just very exciting to win another world champion.”

Your attention will now be focused on the Tokyo Olympics, where the couple will try to defend the gold medal they won in Rio.

“It is an exciting month, for sure, but we will enjoy it,” said Tuke. “It was a great week. The result is great, of course, but the fashion we made was pretty enjoyable too.”