The New Zealand U19 World Champion Kristian Clarke and his teammates were excluded from the ICC U19 team of the tournament.

Although the kiwis reached the semi-finals, not a single New Zealand player was selected in the 12-man squad.

Players from six different nations are represented on the tournament team, including Canadian fast bowler Akhil Kumar, who has been named the 12th man.

Kristian Clarke’s performance was not enough to win the selection on the tournament’s ICC team.

Clarke, who almost won the New Zealand quarter-final against the West Indies with one hand, was a remarkable gap in the tournament team.

New Zealand was kicked out of the tournament with a loss of six goals against Bangladesh.

A cheering Kristian Clarke (left) and Joey Field celebrate Clarkes sic, who helped the kiwis defeat Sri Lanka.

Clarke took 4-25 with the ball, scored 46 not with the racket – the highest score ever for a No. 10 hitter at the U19 World Cup – and was half the highest partnership with the ninth wicket (86 runs) in one Running in the history of the U19 World Cup when he led New Zealand to victory in the quarter-final victory over the West Indies.

Clarke also hit a six when six runs of just two balls were required in New Zealand’s Group A victory over Sri Lanka. In this match, he won 2: 36.

Clarke only managed 1: 37 and a score of seven in the semifinals.

Only three players from the team that won the World Cup in Bangladesh formed the team of the tournament.

He did not play against India and did not participate in the washed out game against Japan.

Clarke also delivered in a duel against the West Indies and Sri Lanka for his team.

In just three games he took seven gates and scored 62 bat runs on an average of 31 from 10th place.

Kumar took twice as many gates (14) as Clarke, but played in two additional games and took most of his gates against Minnows Japan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The New Zealand batsman Beckham Wheeler-Greenall was another who must have applied for the selection in the team of the tournament.

With 186 runs and an average of 62 runs, Wheeler-Greenall rescued New Zealand with 80 runs against Sri Lanka to a competitive total of 243 runs.

When New Zealand got into trouble in its semi-final defeat, Wheeler-Greenall scored an undefeated 75 to give his team a chance that was ultimately insufficient.

Wheeler-Greenall, the only kiwi named by Cricbuzz.com in his team of the tournament, was New Zealand’s second highest runscorer in the tournament behind Opener Rhys Mariu (206).

Mariu scored 51 in the washed-out game against Japan, 86 against Sri Lanka and 42 against India, but only managed 27 runs in the two knockout games (26 against the West Indies and one against Bangladesh) and ended the game with an above-average average of 41 of the Top of innings in a low score tournament.

The New Zealand players were not helped in their team of the tournament because they defeated Easybeats Japan and scored the same result in the third and fourth playoffs against Pakistan – without rolling a ball.

Bangladeshi captain Akbar Ali was one of three players on his World Cup side who made the ICC team the winner of the tournament.

No Australian player became the team of the tournament after a disappointing campaign in which he finished fifth.

ICC U19 Cricket World Cup team of the tournament:

Yashasvi Jaiswal – India

Ibrahim Zadran – Afghanistan

Ravindu Rasantha – Sri Lanka

Mahmudul Hasan Joy – Bangladesh

Shahadat Hossain – Bangladesh

Nyeem Young – West Indies

Akbar Ali – Bangladesh (WW, captain)

Shafiqullah Ghafari – Afghanistan

Ravi Bishnoi – India

Kartik Tyagi – India

Jayden Seales – West Indies

12th man: Akil Kumar – Canada