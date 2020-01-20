Kiwi firefighters describe fighting Australian forest fires on their return home

advertisement

A group of Kiwi firefighters has been sent home to fight deadly forest fires.

Crowd at Auckland Airport cheered and applauded when 21 firefighters and a liaison officer returned from Sydney to Auckland on Monday afternoon.

The firefighters focused on the forest fire in Charleys, east of Canberra, which covers around 65,000 hectares.

Volunteer firefighter, Kenneth Keenan from Southland, said it had been an “exciting but hard time” working on the front line.

“The terrain there was steep and dry, very different from anything we have treated here,” Keenan said.

“I’ve been to Australia before to help with forest fires, but this was the worst I’ve ever seen, really extreme.”

Firefighters from all over New Zealand were welcomed home at Auckland airport after fighting forest fires in Australia with applause and cheers.

It was “great” to see how the Australian people had pulled Keenan together, he said the fires would continue to burn in the coming months.

Keenan felt happy to be home and said the experience had taught him a lot.

Erik Wardrop, a volunteer firefighter from the Nelson region, said it had been a “good feeling” to see how well crews from all over Australia and New Zealand were working together.

He immediately returned to his home in Golden Bay, near the northern tip of the South Island.

“My journey is not completely over yet, I have a flight to Nelson and then a two-hour drive home to finish,” Wardrop said.

Since October last year, Fire and Emergency New Zealand has deployed more than 200 firefighters in Australia.

New Zealand firefighters sent to Australia worked 16 hours a day to help control the gruesome forest fires.

They are deployed in both New South Wales and Queensland.

The fires have killed dozens of people and millions of animals, causing massive evacuations and suffocating cities along Australia’s east coast and even in New Zealand, because they burn about five million hectares of land.

