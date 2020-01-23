Kiwi experimental bluegrass band to perform in Palmerston North

advertisement

Kiwi Americana group You, Me, Everybody will perform in Palmerston North.

An experimental bluegrass band from Kiwi will release its self-titled debut EP for a tour through New Zealand.

You, Me, Everybody, with five musicians from different backgrounds and influences, will perform at Palmerston North’s Globe Theater on March 15, as well as two days earlier at a private party in Foxton.

The music style of the band is based on inspiration from jazz, country, blues and bluegrass to form a unique sound that shows the best of American music.

Band members say that their group is about “giving others their moment to shine, a celebration of the virtuosity of the individual and the companionship of coming together in a musical moment”.

The band consists of the Laurence and Sam Frangos-Rhodes brothers, who are also part of their RhodeWorks family band; Northland’s Nat Torkington, from The Pipi Pickers, on banjo; bassist James Geluk, from The Frank Burkitt Bank; and singer Kim Bonnington, known for her solo work and harmonies for other Kiwi acts.

The release of the EP on February 7 will show six original tracks.

The tour of the EP starts at the TSB Festival of Lights and Auckland Folk Festival before going to the New Zealand Bluegrass Festival, Kiwigrass, in Cambridge.

Other acts on Kiwigrass include international acts such as the Lonely Heartstring Band, and AJ Lee and Blue Summit, from the United States, in addition to Australia’s Bluegrass Parkway, Nine Mile Creek and Coolgrass.

You, me, everyone will also give concerts in Nelson, Murchison, New Plymouth, Taupō, Napier and Wellington.

