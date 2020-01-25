advertisement

OCEANSIDE, California – Eight to ten residents of an oceanside retirement home were evicted after a unit fire broke out on Saturday night.

The fire was reported around 7:30 p.m. at Lil’s Jackson Senior Community. The Oceanside Fire Department announced that a fire broke out in one of the units on the second floor, which triggered the smoke alarm and sprinkler system.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the flames and prevented the fire from spreading past the kitchen where it started.

One person was evaluated by paramedics when the authorities arrived, but needed no further medical attention, the firefighters said. No one else was injured in the flame.

Officials said the water sprinkler caused minor flooding and some water damage in several units near the fire.

The Red Cross was called in to help displaced people find accommodation.

