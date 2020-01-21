advertisement

More spy photos from the set of Marvel’s cosmic superhero adventure eternal surfaced online this week, which seems to confirm that the film will explore the romantic relationship between human Danes Whitman (Kit Harington) and Sersi (Gemma Chan), an Eternal One with a love for humanity. You can view the new set photos via the Twitter link here …

Kit Harington kisses Gemma Chan on the set of Marvel’s “Eternals” https://t.co/aWGMgBCbiE pic.twitter.com/FZa4clRn30

– Page Six (@PageSix) January 20, 2020

Marvel Studios’ The Eternals features an exciting new team of superheroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, ancient aliens that have been living on Earth in secret for thousands of years. After the events of Avengers: Endgame, an unexpected tragedy forces them from the shadows to unite against humanity’s oldest enemy, the Deviants.

eternal is judged by Chloe Zhao (The driver) and has a cast that includes Angelina Jolie (maliciously), Richard Madden (bodyguard), Don Lee (Train to Busan), Salma Hayek (The Hitman’s bodyguard), Lauren Ridloff (the Walking Dead), Brian Tyree Henry (child’s play), Lia McHugh (American woman), Kumail Nanjiani (The big sick), Kit Harington (game of Thrones), Gemma Chan (Captain Marvel) and Barry Keoghan (Dunkirk). The release is scheduled for November 6, 2020.

