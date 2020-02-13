There is a big preference between Kirstie Alley and John Travolta. The actors played in all three Look Who’s Talking films from 1989 to 1993, in which their relationship to the screen was obvious. Now, in conversation with PEOPLE on Thursday, the Cheers Alum opened its longstanding relationship with Travolta.

“He and I are like an old couple,” Alley said of her former co-star. “It’s either the best time, or we … we’ve fought each other before. We’re fleeting, but it never gets boring. It’s the best.”

When asked what she thought of Travolta’s freshly shaved head, Alley was more than thrilled with his streamlined appearance.

“I think he’s cool. He really looks like Pitbull. He’s like ‘Pitbull John’ to me. He looks good in everything. He looks so good in everything,” she continued before adding. “Don’t tell him I said something.” “

Alley already bluntly mentioned her previous drug addiction and recovery method in November. She tweeted that she “was a coke head”, and since fasting in 1979, she’s now spending the same amount of money on flowers that she used to spend on cocaine.

The actress attributes her sobriety to belonging to the Church of Scientology. According to a NBC News report, the year she became sober, she signed up for a program called Narconon, which is heavily linked to the controversial Church. Alley remains a member today and even owns a home near his spiritual headquarters in Clearwater, FL.

Just last month, singer Idina Menzel made a little fun of Travolta before her appearance at the Academy Awards. During the show’s 2015 broadcast, Travolta mispronounced Menzel’s name as “Adele Dazeem”, creating a crucial viral moment.

Before Menzel’s appearance at the Oscars last Sunday, the singer tweeted: “Who is brave enough to introduce me?

In December Travolta had already revived Danny Zuko’s character and joined his grease co-star Olivia Newton-John for the opening events “Meet N Grease”. Newton-John sang a little “Hopelessly Devoted To You” and Travolta played “Sandy” while a group of actors in full costume joined the actor to interpret “Greased Lightnin”.

The tour comes at a difficult time for Newton-John when cancer was diagnosed for the third time in 2017. Despite the diagnosis, the actress / singer vowed to do her best to stay positive.