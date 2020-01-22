Kirk Windstein - Dream In Motion - Kerrang!

advertisement

His solo debut made 29 years after his first album with Crowbar, New Orleans sludge legend Kirk Windstein remains a force to be reckoned with, even when alone. Just like fellow riff Scott “Wino” Weinrich (Saint Vitus, The Obsessed), Kirk has reversed the gravity in favor of melody and reflection by releasing a record under his own name.

There is nothing acoustic or folky about Dream In Motion, but just a stripping of his sound to make way for a more graceful side of his songwriting. His vocals never sounded so brotherly, and although his guitar playing still evokes a certain Sabbatian tradition, it is the more serene moments of that band that are evoked at moments such as the fantastic title track.

Whether it is reflected in the slow burning of The World You Know, the bittersweet lamentation of Necropolis, or the crushing heavy groove of the album on Toxic, Kirk’s control of downbeat dynamics shines through the darkness on this powerful journey.

advertisement

Judgment: 4/5

advertisement