Kirk Herbstreit breaks the key match in the Fiesta Bowl

Herbstreit says the tigers will have to get Travis Etienne up and running.

The Clemson vs Ohio State matchup at the Fiesta Bowl is one of the most fascinating and exciting matchups of the bowl season. After all, these are possibly the two best teams in the country that can compete against each other in the semi-finals. According to Kirk Herbstreit, an analyst at ESPN College Football, the matchup is the second most important in the US state of Ohio against the Tiger recipient corps.

The Fiesta Bowl faces two teams with no weaknesses – Clemson is third on the offensive while the Buckeyes are fifth, and Clemson is first in overall defense, with the Buckeyes just under second. The game could be won by Clemson’s athletic group of wide-angle receivers who have to face the Buckeyes’ secondary pass defense (behind Clemson).

The state of Ohio has only allowed seven touchdowns throughout the season, while 15 passes have been picked up. The state of Ohio only allows 148 meters per game, and Herbstreit – a former Buckeye quarterback – states that they have impressive secondary rotation.

“Jeff Okudah is the top corner in college football,” Herbstreit said on Saturday. “It is 6-1 and over 200 pounds and has an enormous length. You will see Jeffery Okudah, Damon Arnette and Sean Wade, three outstanding corners against Tee Higgins and Justyn Ross. They are 6-4 and 6-5. It’s a great competition and a kind of game within a game, these corners against the Clemson recipients. ”

The Clemson offense has spent much of the season running back travis Etienne, who leads the nation in yards by carry. However, the teams started stacking the penalty area against Etienne and dared to defeat the Tigers by throwing the ball onto the field.

Enter Higgins, who has 52 receptions for 1,082 meters this season. Higgins had only three touchdown receptions in the first eight games of the season, but has had ten touchdowns in his last five games, including three against Wake Forest and Virginia, and two against arch rival South Carolina.

“When the teams at ACC said,” Do you know what? We can’t get Etienne to work. We need to put a few extra players in the box. “Now you will play with a (safety) high look and like most quarterbacks in today’s game, they will challenge you on the field,” said Herbstreit. You see the length and accuracy and Tee Higgins is able to make a lot of games. “

Herbstreit said, however, that a big key for the Tigers would be to make sure Etienne got his stretcher and yards – when the Louisiana junior is on, it usually means good things for the Clemson offensive.

“I think it starts with Travis Etienne first,” said Herbstreit. “As much as (Trevor) Lawrence draws attention if you hold back two collateral because you’re concerned about vertical passing, guess Nine gets the ball and he has an average of over eight meters per carry. The state of Ohio must therefore ensure that they are aware of it, ”said Herbstreit.

