Family is forever. Cameron Douglas He recently opened his relationship with the late grandfather Kirk Douglas, who died on February 5 at the age of 103. From all the special memories he has of the legendary Hollywood star, the actor It Runs in the Family revealed the ones that he will keep closest. His heart is the fact that the Spartacus star gets to know his 2-year-old great-granddaughter Lua could.

“My daughter is now a little over 2 years old and has spent a lot of time together in the past year and a half,” said the 41-year-old The Hollywood Reporter on Wednesday, February 12th. “It lit up every time she was around. When she was in the same room, she just wanted to either be on his lap or be the center of his attention. “

He continued, “I’ll remind her as she grows older and show her this connection through photos. It’s quite special.”

Cameron, the son of Kirk’s eldest child, Michael Douglasalso admitted that although the Paths of Glory actor was up there in old age, nothing could have prepared him for the day he said goodbye to his beloved grandpa. “Losing him is one of those things that, even if you somehow see it coming – he was 103 – are still difficult,” he admitted. “I console myself with the pride of being his grandson and having had the opportunity to spend as much time with him as I have.”

National Lampoon’s Adam & Eve actor, who previously struggled with drug addiction, even praised Kirk for his extremely positive impact on his life. “He was always there, always supportive, and he believed in me, even though I might have given up on myself,” he enthused. “He made me know that.”

After a few years, Cameron, who is working on his sobriety and father of Lua Lizzy, after being released from prison three years ago, told THR that he had moved to Los Angeles to be closer to Kirk and his long-time wife. Anne Buydens,

“I moved about 15 minutes away from him and spent a lot of time with him to bring my daughter [and partner] Vivian [Thibes] over on the weekends,” he said. “Just watching the connection between my daughter and my grandfather was very special.”

He added emotionally, “It says a lot about the man he was in my life and my desire to get my career going again soon so he can see my life moving in a positive direction. It is what he called “functioning”. “

The Mr. Nice Guy actor even showed how proud Kirk was of his acting career. “He always told me – even before I got it [a role in the indie film The runner] when I auditioned a lot – how he thought I was really talented to keep going, ”he recalled. “It was enough to hear that it came from him.”

Cameron’s heartwarming words for his late grandfather come a week after Michael, 75, has shared the news that his beloved father has sadly passed away. The Basic Instinct actor announced the terrible news on February 5 in an open Instagram post.