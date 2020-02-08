Kirk Douglas was remembered by his friends and family, including son Michael Douglas and daughter-in-law Catherine Zeta-Jonesat a private memorial in Los Angeles on Friday, February 7th.

The late actor, who died on Wednesday 5 February, at the age of 103, was also remembered by his wife Anne Buydens and grandson Cameron Douglas At the funeral.

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones P&P / MEGA

75-year-old Michael, who went hand in hand with 50-year-old Zeta-Jones, announced his father’s death on Wednesday in a touching Instagram homage.

“My brothers and I announce with great sadness that Kirk Douglas left us today at the age of 103,” the Wall Street actor wrote next to a photo of his father. “He was a legend to the world, an actor from the golden age of film who lived well into his golden years, a humanitarian, whose commitment to justice and the reasons he believed set a standard for our pursuit Has.”

Michael continued: “But for me and my brothers Joel (Douglas) and Peter (Douglas) He was simply a father for Catherine, a wonderful father-in-law, for his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, their loving grandfather, and for his wife Anne, a wonderful husband. “

He concluded: “Let me end with the words that I said on his last birthday and that will always be true. Dad – I love you so much and I am so proud to be your son. #KirkDouglas. “

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones P&P / MEGA

Later that night, Zeta-Jones paid respect to her father-in-law with her own Instagram post. The Ocean’s Twelve actress honored Kirk at the 2018 Golden Globes, where she described him as a “living legend” when he presented an award next to her on stage.

“My dear Kirk, I will love you for the rest of my life,” wrote Zeta-Jones on Wednesday next to a photo of her kissing Kirk. “I already miss you. Sleep well …”

The late Oscar winner was one of the last living legends of the Golden Age in Hollywood to receive the SAG Lifetime Achievement Award, a Golden Globe and the Presidential Medal of Freedom throughout her career. Kirk began acting in the 1940s and starred in more than 90 films and television shows during his time as an A-Lister. Some of his biggest box office hits are Spartacus (1960), Evil and the beautiful (1953) and 20,000 miles under the sea (1953).

The legendary actor is survived by Buydens, 100, the sons Michael, Joel and Peter as well as the grandchildren Cameron, Carys Douglas, Dylan Michael Douglas, Ryan Douglas, Tyler Douglas, Kelsey Douglas and Jason Douglas.

