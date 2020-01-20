Kingston must plan without experiencing Kearney

advertisement

Cork’s senior senior slinger, Kieran Kingston, is looking forward to the start of the 2020 National Hurling League, but he will have to plan without serving midfielder Daniel Kearney.

The Sarsfields player has canceled for the near future and at least will not be available for selection for Cork this season.

“Daniel is not involved,” said Kingston.

“We would like to involve him, just like the players, but Daniel has decided for his own reasons to take some time off throwing at an interregional level and we respect that decision and wish him the best.

“At this stage I don’t think we can see Daniel before 2020. He has recently become Sars’ captain and we have to respect his decision. He wanted to free up some time from long-distance swinging, he gives his life for nine or ten years.

“We want him, but we don’t and we have to move on. It gives someone else a chance.”

Kingston also expanded over the injuries that Cork has to do with their NHL season opener this weekend against Waterford.

“Colm Spillane has had some playing time, but is not completely back. Colm has not played since the provincial final in 2018. That was his last game.

“We gave him some time against Waterford, he got some time against Limerick, it was the first time he really had a bit of gametime in him which is great. But it’s just a matter of increasing it step by step as opposed to too rapid exposure. Back and achilles, he had two injuries, so it took a while.

“Alan Cadogan is there or outside, Sunday is probably too early for him.

“Then we have Mark Ellis, Christopher Joyce, more long-term injuries.”

Cork must also deal with a large number of players involved in the Fitzgibbon Cup?

“We only have four or five midweek this week because UCC has no game and most of our boys who are in college are at UCC – we have 14 more.

“They played yesterday, we have to see that they came through well. I think there is nothing important yet. “

Kingston and his management team hope Declan Dalton and Ger Millerick came through unscathed last Saturday night, when both played for Fr O’Neill in a close defeat against Tullaroan in the final of the All-Ireland club.

“Declan is on our panel and Ger is, they have both been there since the beginning, since we met in November. Unfortunately, we have not seen much democracy because they have been involved with their clubs.

“But then again, we’re going to sit with Declan this week and see where he is, and Ger and see if they carry some problems and integrate them into the panel again.”

Kingston also acknowledged that Cork integrated players from last year’s U20 team and last year’s U21 team, who both reached the final of Ireland in their numbers and both times lost to Tipperary.

“That is of course a challenge, since the figure has gone from U21 to U20, you are dealing with an age group that is one year younger.

“Some may be ready, others may not, so there is an integration process that is a kind of mini-development team between them – between your U20 degree and your senior.

“And we have a good number of last year’s U20 team and last year’s U21 team, who are part of our panel. We just build them up and work with them, giving them the best chance to compete at a senior level because there is a gap between a 19-year-old

“We have a good number and some come through faster than others, but you clearly have a core team and players in it as part of a development team.”

