advertisement

Laura Reynolds

King’s Cross Station is completely closed this weekend

Picture: Shutterstock

advertisement

King’s Cross Station is completely closed for two weekends so that upgrades can be done on the east coast.

This weekend [Saturday, January 25th and Sunday, January 26th] there are no trains inside or outside the National Rail station. It is recommended to avoid travel if possible. The closure affects the services of LNER, Grand Central, Great Northern & Thameslink and Hull Trains. So if you need to travel, check the details of the alternative options at each individual company.

The station will also be completely closed on Saturday, February 29th and Sunday, March 1st. The same rail companies are affected – which may ruin the plans of people who want to take the extra day with a weekend in view of leap year

Picture: Shutterstock

The King’s Cross St. Pancras subway station remains open and remains unaffected by this work.

You should also plan ahead if you plan to use the station later in 2020. King’s Cross will be completely closed again on June 20 and 21, and reduced long-distance traffic will be available from September 5 to 13, which will be interrupted from December 2020 to March 2021.

Why all closures? The uncrossed part of the King’s upgrade is also allowed to take place on the east coast. Around a kilometer and a half of tracks and signaling systems directly in front of the station will be replaced, and two closed lines on the way to King’s Cross will be reopened to increase capacity.

Learn about the closings and stay up to date on the East Coast Upgrade website.

,

advertisement