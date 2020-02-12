It’s obvious that no one can resist looking for a good deal, even royals – like Kate Middleton and Prince Harry – and British celebrities are vulnerable, although they often have millions in the bank. Kate Middleton, 38, could be the Duchess of Cambridge and married to the future King of England, Prince William, 37, but it appears the Duchess loves a good deal to save money.

In December 2018, the Duchess of Cambridge looked around the aisles before buying her children – Prince George, six, Princess Charlotte, four, and maybe even Prince Louis, one – some treats from The Range discounter.

Your keen eye for bargains does not stop here. Previously, US Weekly had discovered that Kate Middleton’s favorite store is TK Maxx.

One source reported the publication: “She loves looking for bargains, mixing and matching high street clothing and designers. She has a big eye for it. “

And she’s not the only queen making a TK Maxx bargain.

Her brother-in-law, Prince Harry, 35, who is valued at £ 30.8 million, was also previously photographed leaving a TK Maxx store – although he’s trying to dress up, wear a hoodie and hat, this is not recognized the case – he was seen leaving the store with a full shopping bag.

Royals certainly love a bargain, but they’re not the only ones – celebrities across the country have been spotted shopping in some surprising wallet-friendly stores.

English singer-songwriter Adele, 31, may have recently demonstrated her incredible seven-stone weight loss at the Oscar After Party and wore a dress the same price as a small car, but that didn’t stop her chasing a good deal in the past.

It could be worth £ 146.3 million, but the singer has her feet firmly on the floor.

A source previously told The Sun: “Adele is like any normal girl – she loves trading. You would also prefer to shop locally, so these are the nearby places. “

Raheem Sterling [25], Man City’s star and professional, is valued at £ 34.6m – but that didn’t stop the premier footballer from shopping at his local Poundworld store in Southport, Merseyside.

This act of bargain hunting seems more than atypical for the player who is known to train in a different supercar every day, but it seems like he can’t resist a cheap bargain.

However, it seems that Raheem isn’t the only celebrity who loves a good £ 1 deal.

Katie Price proudly posted a picture of herself on her Instagram page showing her new Parker coat against the backdrop of Poundland.

Loudly and proudly, she announced to the world: “I love my new coat from @bobbi_parka … and yes, I’m in the pound shop … with the pound shop queen @loupudd” in her caption.