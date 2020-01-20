advertisement

‘King of the Ghetto’, Z-Ro celebrates a birthday in style at the House of Blues in Houston

Houston Rapper, Z-Ro celebrated its 43rd birthday in a spectacular way Sunday evening with highlights of the rap royalties from Houston at the House of Blues in Houston.

Paul Wall, Slim Thug, Johnny Dang, Judge George Powell, J. Prince and Big Angry Charles Adams accompanied him to kick off the H-town party. Paul Wall and Slim Thug helped organize the bash that attracted some of Houston’s most notable celebrities.

The ghetto poet, also known as “Mo City Don,” has released critically acclaimed albums and EPs, including “I’m Still Livin”, “Drankin & Drivin,” “Legendary,” and “Melting the Crown.”

Z-Ro, also known as Joseph Wayne McVey IV, grew up in the Ridgemont district of Missouri City. After the heavy loss of his mother when he was only 6, Z-Ro grew up with a determined decision to remain strong ‘one-deep’, against all odds.

The rap legend from the H-city started to listen to Geto Boys, 2Pac, K-Rino and Klondike Kat in his youth and discovered his talent for freestyle rapping. Z-Ro is the former member of Guerrilla Maab – a rap group with Trae Tha Truth, Dougie D and Taz. His fans know him because of his fearless attitude of ‘me-against-the-world’ and the raps-like style.

“You have to wake up one day and want more,” Z-Ro said in an interview about his growth as a flourishing artist. “I want my people to grow with me.”

