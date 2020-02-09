N / A

Waikato Bay of Plenty FMG Young Farmer of the Year Mitchel Hoare.

Waitomo sheep and beef farmer Mitchel Hoare was named Waikato Bay of Plenty FMG young farmer of the year.

He adds the title to his belt along with the former World Young Shepherd Champion.

It was the first time that the 24-year-old took part in the competition and he will now reach the Grand Final in Christchurch in July.

BNZ Rural Banker Kieran McHugh of Matamata finished second, and Joshua Rainey, mobile advisor to Hamilton FMG, took third place in the region.

A tearful Hoare took his win on stage and said he was extremely happy.

“I’m excited, relieved, and scared at the same time. It feels like the end, but it’s really just the beginning, it’s overwhelming,” he said.

As a former Waipaoa Cadet and a graduate of Lincoln University, he was awarded prizes of $ 12,000.

“It was a lot harder than I expected, that’s for sure, the time pressure is just insane. They are just in a hurry to get things done, and then on to the next one, there are no breaks, there are no breaks, it is just go, go all day. Only when you pause and actually have a moment to breathe do you realize how tired and tired you are and how big the day was, “he said.

The practical side of the competition was hosted on Saturday by Saint Pauls Collegiate, where the eight regional finalists were put through their paces, followed by an evening show.

Hoare is second on a 1,600 hectare farm near Te Kuiti with 17,000 storage units.

In 2014 he represented New Zealand at the age of 19 at the World Shepherd’s Challenge in France for the under 22 age group.

He has won the championship against 15 other countries and remembers the language barrier as the most difficult part.

“I remember that with most of the people I competed against, I was very young for the second or third time across Europe. I didn’t expect anything, just had a good time and made the best of it and then it swung my way, “said Hoare.