Kimora Lee Simmons, Tim Leissner adopting son Gary: Pic

Tim Leissner and Kimora Lee Simmons. Courtesy of Kimora Lee Simmons / Instagram

Party of seven! Kimora Lee Simmons and Tim Leissner With the adoption of her 10-year-old son Gary, Us Weekly complements her brood exclusively.

“He joins the family when Kimoras’ two daughters went to college,” said the fashion designer’s representative. “Ming Lee Simmons is a sophomore at New York University and the next younger (daughter Aoki Lee Simmons) is a newcomer to Harvard. Both have started their college careers and join Kimora as a face and creative vision behind their newly launched family business Baby Phat by Kimora Lee Simmons. Kimora now has all the boys at home. Gary joins sons Kenzo Lee Hounsou and Wolfe Lee Leissner. “

The couple, who married in 2014, already welcomed their 4-year-old son Wolfe in 2015. The fashion designer is also the mother of 10-year-old son Kenzo with her ex Djimon Hounsouand daughters Aoki, 17, and Ming, 20, with their ex-husband, Russell Simmons,

The children of the former Baby Phat manager inspired her to go back to school. She graduated from the University of Hartford, Connecticut in June 2018, the same year that the oldest Missouri native graduated from high school.

Courtesy of Kimora Lee Simmons

“I did this for myself and I did it for my children,” said Fabulosity author: What It Is & How To Get It exclusive at that time. “I believe in continuing education and I think there are many different ways of doing this. I think it took 20 years and four children made it even more fulfilling for me. Even though completing my class was sometimes exhausting, I feel so good that I did it. “

The Kimora: House of Fab Alaun went on to say that Ming and Aoki were the greatest help for them at that time.

“My daughters would … format my papers,” the Tony winner told Us. “You helped me with formatting and layouting. I had mishaps on my Instagram lives. They have helped me to overcome this, and as parents, I am there to encourage them, to help them move them forward and to be there when they trip. I want this to be the message that I’ve been dealing with school bullying, long nights, stationery and everything else in our lives in recent months. However, I did that for myself. I did it for myself and it feels good. “

