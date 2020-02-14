Sponsored content. Us Weekly will receive compensation for this item and purchases made when you click a link and buy something below.

Kim Kardashian has been following a plant-based diet for almost a year now and we have to applaud the reality TV queen for this amazing feat! Revising your diet and lifestyle is not an easy task – especially when moving to a meal plan without meat.

Without a doubt, the 39-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has a huge team to help her keep up with the diet (pun intended). Of course, not all of us are lucky enough to have the same level of support when we want to make serious changes. But don’t be upset because there is an app we can use to stay on the right track – and it’s Noom!

The Noom app can act as a virtual support group for health, nutrition and wellness, allowing you to stay motivated during your transition to a new lifestyle. Basically, you are connected to a group of people who are led by a group trainer. You can report to your trainer around the clock and ask him any questions you may have. The group acts as a force to keep you on the right track.

It is proven that if you start a diet with another person, you are more likely to be successful in the weight loss department. “Studies have shown that those who participate in a program with a friend or a group, not with themselves, are more likely to lose weight and turn it off after six months,” said sports cardiologist Dr. John Higgins in an interview with Business Insider.

That’s why Noom has been incredibly impressive for so many of its users. You can feel this support, even if you are the only person in your life who goes on a diet and wellness trip. Your group can hold you accountable and you can access them right at your fingertips!

While you may not have a group of personal chefs and trainers like Hollywood’s A-List, Noom is a great way to get all the help you need to keep your diet and exercise routine under control. Even if you don’t want to commit to a plant-based diet, Noom can help you achieve your goals – whatever they may be! It is a fully customizable program that is easy to use. Trying it out may be one of the best things you’ll ever do!

