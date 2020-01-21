Kim Kardashian's daughter North West paints sibling faces like 'It' clown, ruined white couch

advertisement

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s daughter North West recently showed off their artistic side when the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was featured in their Instagram story. But North’s attempts to create a makeup look recognized by Pennywise turned out to be pretty messy.

“So North decided to make makeup like the ‘It’ clown,” Kardashian wrote in her Instagram story. Then she posted a few photos of her children, Saint and Chicago, which were painted red on their faces. (Her other sibling, Psalm, was anything but a year old and had managed to miss out on the makeup fun.) North also made her own makeup inspired by It and gave herself even more from a “bloody” side than her siblings, as Kardashian noted.

You can definitely see what look the makeup artist North was aiming for. But instead of creating a scary, penny-like look, the results were just too cute for western siblings.

Given the red makeup of the six-year-old MUA, it was only a matter of time before Kardashian’s plain furniture felt love.

“My couch,” Kardashian labeled another IG Story shot, in which Chicago stood next to a white couch with a small red spot.

In December, Kardashian appeared on the Ellen Degeneres show about the furnishings in her house and how she doesn’t really care too much when things get a bit messy.

“Their rooms are really festive and wild and everyone has a theme, so I let them go crazy in their room and play room. So they respect it. They respect the room,” she said on the program. I made this table and Chicago took a sharpie and wrote it on the table. First I freaked out and then Kanye came home and it was like “It makes it better, it’s art. Now we will keep it forever!”

While the parents of four children are fine, West isn’t exactly on North with makeup (apart from the casual makeup session with It motifs).

“North tries to put on make-up, but she is heavily blocked because her father stopped makeup until she was a teenager,” Kardashian told E! News in October. “It’s a big discussion, a big fight in the household, but it’s the best.”

“I think as parents, you just learn it and find out as you go, and we found that we don’t really want her to wear makeup at a young age, but she looks like her mother’s lipstick and lip gloss applies, “she added.

Even if North does not yet carry any KKW beauty products, it is clear that Kardashian and West always enjoy making up their daughter’s face.

