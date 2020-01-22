Kim Kardashian's best quotes about motherhood

advertisement

Proud mother! Kim Kardashian and Kanye West started growing her family in 2013, and the reality star has been raving about her children ever since.

The couple first greeted their daughter North, followed by Saint in 2015 and Chicago three years later. While the makeup mogul carried her first two babies, she greeted her third surrogate mother after her doctor warned that a pregnancy carrier was the safest option for you and your child.

This is because the Kardashians star previously suffered from a dangerous condition called placenta accreta, where the placenta gets too deep in the wall of the uterus. Kardashian described this in her blog in 2017.

“My doctor had to put his entire arm in me and detach the placenta with his hand to remove it from my uterus with his fingernails,” wrote the Los Angeles-born woman about her first birth. “How disgusting and painful. My mother cried; she had never seen anything like it. My delivery was pretty easy, but then it was the most painful experience of my life! “

She added: “You gave me a second epidural, but we were running against time, so all I had to do was worry about it. They say that this is what some women have died of from childbirth during the day without proper care. I am so grateful that my doctor was able to intercept this and tackle the problem immediately. “

Even after all, Kardashian had to go through two more operations to remove any remaining fragments and scar tissue.

The Dollhouse author not only tells of her birth complications and surrogate motherhood, but also expects a fourth child, a boy, as a surrogate mother.

