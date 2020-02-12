In the past, Kim Kardashian was open about the difficulties she had with her eldest children, North West and Saint West, during her pregnancy (her two younger children, Chicago and Psalm, were given birth through surrogacy). But in a new interview with her lawyer Laura Wesser, Kardashian explained how difficult her pregnancy with North really was when E! News noted.

Kardashian was a guest on Wasser’s All’s Fair podcast, in which she revealed that she was actually afraid of miscarriage during her pregnancy with North. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star explained that when she became pregnant with her first child and Kanye West, she was still legally married to her ex-husband Kris Humphries. She noted that although her relationship with West was seven months at the time, her future with West was still in the air (the couple would marry later in 2014).

“It was all new territory for me and I was so scared,” Kardashian said in a podcast about her pregnancy. “And literally I thought I had a miscarriage because I was really bleeding and in so much pain in Miami. I went there because you have to go and do a D&C (dilation and curettage) to your miscarriage to clean. “

“We obviously had North, and I had a very bad pregnancy, I had preeclampsia, I had delivered six weeks earlier, it was four pounds, and I had something called placenta accreta where the placenta grows in your uterus,” continued Kardashian continued. “It is very honest what people die of when they are born. So you have to remove the placenta within a certain time and bleed inside.”

The reality star added that her doctor had to “cut the placenta with his hands”, leaving a “hole” in her womb.

“And to keep the muscle from growing,” she added, noting that she was unable to get pregnant immediately with her second child, Saint. “Fortunately, after having North, I went through the embryo recovery process and tried to get pregnant for about a year and a half, so they said I probably wouldn’t get pregnant, so I used one of the embryos and could do with Saint get pregnant. “

After experiencing difficulties during pregnancy and childbirth, Kardashian later sought the help of surrogacy to welcome her youngest children to the world. She and her husband welcomed daughter Chicago in January 2018 and son Psalm in May 2019.