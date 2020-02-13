RadarOnline participates in affiliate marketing. RadarOnline receives compensation for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below. Prices are correct at the time of publication, but are subject to change.

The use of a body scrub is frankly sometimes the best part of our day. We don’t say these days are terrible or anything, it’s just that body scrubs are so good. It’s like you’re constantly in the honeymoon phase and already missing it, even if we use it. Excuse the public affection, but we believe that everyone wants to feel this love – and ultimately their own baby-soft skin!

The Malibu Made Body Scrub by C & the Moon hasn’t been around for long, but it already has a huge impact on the beauty world. If one of the best beauty icons in the world, Kim Kardashianuses a product, we know it has to be the best of the best. This was only confirmed in Kardashian’s recent Instagram story when she called it the “best scrub ever” and showed three glasses! We always trust Kardashian’s opinion on skin care, especially since the reality star has been so open to struggling with psoriasis for years. Nor is she the only celebrity obsessed!

Kardashian’s mother, Kris Jenneris also a big fan of this body scrub and calls it “amazing”. This family knows its way around. January Jones has also expressed her love for this peeling and said that after use, her skin “smells like a biscuit” and feels like “silk”! It is formulated with brown sugar and smells of food-grade vanilla, making Jones’ assessment absolutely correct.

C & the Moon was founded by Carson Meyer, a former Doula who wanted to find out how to take care of sensitive skin without all the harmful chemicals while remaining environmentally conscious. She developed this peeling in her own kitchen and experimented with organic ingredients that she had to shape into a natural body polish celebrity. Skin care lovers are now thrilled!

This is a sugar scrub, but it is very gentle to the scrub that helps us glow (and not bright red). It claims to be “ultra-moisturizing” and uses three of the skin care industry’s most popular oils: coconut oil, sweet almond oil and jojoba oil. These three can work together to “heal dry and inflamed skin, replenish elasticity, and clean clogged pores”. At the same time, they feel fantastic on our skin.

This peel also contains alpha hydroxy acid, better known as AHA, a chemical peel. By using this blend of AHA and the physically exfoliating brown sugar, we may feel rejuvenated, since cell regeneration can be accelerated to keep skin “supple, smooth”.

This scrub also contains castor oil, which is said to “minimize the appearance of blemishes and pigments”. We use this peeling not only to remove dead skin, but also to remove blemishes and bumps!

One of the best parts of this peel is that it actually saves us time. As one of Violet Gray’s editors said, we can skip applying body lotion after showering because we feel “incredibly hydrated” by the oils.

To use this body scrub, we only take a handful and massage it in gentle, circular motions around our skin. Rinse and you’re done! The shelf life is a full year, which is wonderful for a natural product. But even if we’re all outside, don’t throw the glass away! It is made of glass with an easy-to-peel label so we can use it again by using it as a planter, souvenir holder or maybe as a container for homemade salsa! We like mango in ours, but it all depends on our individual taste.

Since C & the Moon only uses natural, organic ingredients, it’s no shock that the brand doesn’t use parabens, phthalates, GMOs, gluten, dyes, heavy metals, phenoxyethanols, SLS, SLES or synthetic ingredients in this peeling. Only the good things.

Kardashian’s approval was more than enough for us, but if we want that extra security, don’t worry. Because this scrub is sold by Violet Gray, which means it has been approved by The Violet Code. It was discovered and tested by artists, experts and well-known influencers and only included in the selection of Violet Gray after all standards had been met.

If we get caught stroking our arms all day, don’t go crazy. You only know that this peeling has found its way into our shower routine and we really cannot get enough!

Check it out: Get the C & the Moon Malibu Made body scrub for just $ 64 at Violet Gray!