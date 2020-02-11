Kim Kardashian Hit her sisters to the limit and dye her hair in a beautiful new shade!

The Keep up with the Kardashians The 39-year-old star made her debut on Monday, February 10, on Twitter and Instagram, showing various clips in which she put on make-up while showing off her glamorous golden-brown curls.

“Do you like it?” She asked her followers in a video and flaunted her caramel waves.

“So, Kylie and Khloé thought they’d put me on this hair color … I have it,” she joked later, trolling her famous siblings.

🌞 pic.twitter.com/0nTrREDqTp

– Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 11, 2020

“We know it’s a wig” Kylie Jenner replied when she republished her sister’s Instagram story.

Khloe Kardashian also rewrote the story and wrote: “So you win Lady !!!!!”

Although 22-year-old Kylie and various fans assumed that KKW Beauty’s new hair was just a wig, César DeLeön Ramirêz, The lighter look is referred to in his own Instagram stories as “transformation”.

Following the responses from Khloé, 35, and Kylie, fans went to the comment section of Kim’s posts to share their thoughts on their new hair.

“IS DIRTY BLONDE KIM BACK ???? * Memory Lane * “, one user wrote next to a series of retrospective photos of Kim’s blonde highlights from 2009 and 2013.

“Come through with the blonde !!!”, wrote another fan, referring to the brunette-blonde look.

“Your inner Shakira pops out,” commented a third user.

As readers of RadarOnline.com know, the four-year-old mother went through the spotlight in different hair colors and styles. In 2014 she opted for a sunny California blonde, 2015 for platinum and 2018 for a delicate pink shade. Of course, her most classic look has always been smooth black – until now?